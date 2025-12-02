A total of 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are going to polls on Tuesday, December 2. In view of this, the state government has declared a paid holiday for all employees in poll-bound districts. The government has also enforced strict 'dry day' norms.

Paid Holiday Required for All Employees

The government resolution, which was issued on November 28 by the Labour Department, makes it obligatory for all establishments to grant leave to eligible employees.

Who is entitled to Leave? Every employee whose constituency is going to the polls is entitled to a paid holiday, be their work place within or outside the voting district.

Mandatory Compliance: This applies to factories, retail outlets, hotels, IT companies, and any other establishments. Any delay or refusing to grant the same may result in disciplinary action from the Labour Department.

Exemption for Essential Services: The employees of the essential services who cannot be granted the whole day off shall be granted a minimum of two to three hours of paid leave solely for voting.

Three Consecutive Dry Days Declared

The sale of alcohol has been suspended in tandem with electoral guidelines for public order and sobriety during the voting process.

Dry Days: All liquor shops across the poll-bound regions will be closed for three consecutive days, starting from December 1st and remain so until the votes are counted on December 3rd.

Polling Details and Political Significance

The elections on December 2nd mark the first phase of this crucial local body exercise, for which results are to be announced on December 3rd.

Voter Turnout: The number of eligible voters is close to one crore, with 13,355 polling stations set up.

Voting Hours: Polling will be held from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Contests: The elections will decide the fate of 6,859 members and 288 presidents of various local bodies. These elections are seen by political analysts as an important litmus test for the grassroots support of the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance that emerged victorious in the assembly elections held in November 2024.

The results will indicate the strength of the ruling coalition against the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Current Legal Challenges It has to be understood that the elections have still got some legal hurdles. The State Election Commission had postponed elections for 24 local bodies to December 20th, given the judicial appeals against the nomination procedures.

