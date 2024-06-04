Maharashtra Lok Sabha Results 2024: NDA Loses Prestige Battle As Maha Vikas Aghadi Trumps Mahayuti

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Results 2024 Updates: Maharashtra, the financial capital, which witnessed a change in government mid-term and double splits in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saw political gains in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is leading on 28 seats in Maharashtra, the financial capital of the country, while the Mahayuti alliance manages to lead on 17 seats.

BJP is leading on 11 seats, Congress 12, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9, NCP (shared pawar) on 7 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) on 6 seats, and independent candidate is leading on one seat, as per the Election Commission. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – SHSUBT and NCP won one seat each, till 5 pm on tuesday.

Anil Yeshwant Desai, the SHSUBT candidate from Mumbai South Central, secured victory with a margin of 53,384 votes. Tatkare Sunil Dattarey, contesting from Raigad on the NCP ticket, won with a margin of 82,784 votes. There are total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

In the most watched constituency of Maharashtra, Baramati, NCP candidate Supriya Sule is leading with 8689 votes while Sunetra Pawar is trailing. Sunetra Pawar is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls on an NCP ticket from Baramati against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule, who is sitting MP and her sister-in-law.

Sule, who is eyeing a fourth term from Baramati, registered a victory here after defeating BJP candidate, Kanchan Rahul Kul in 2019. Union Minister Piyush Goyal leading with 96330 votes against the Congress candidate Bhushan Patil, as per the latest trends by Election Commission of India. In Nanded Lok Sabha seat, Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao is leading with 3651 seats against BJP's Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also leading in Nagpur with 40603 seats against Vikas Thare of the Indian National Congress party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance won 41 seats while the UPA won 5 seats.

The NDA suffered a significant setback as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) triumphed over the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The MVA, a coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, managed to outperform the NDA's Mahayuti, which includes the BJP and Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

(With inputs from ANI)