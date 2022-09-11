NewsIndia
MAH MCA CET 2022

Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2022 Result DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET 2022 Result for MCA course, along with the result, CET MCA scorecard is also released, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2022 Result DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

MAH CET 2022: Maharashtra State Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET 2022 Result for MCA course. Along with the result, CET MCA scorecard is also released and candidates can visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org to download their scorecard. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and Date of Birth to access the scorecard on the portal. MAH CET MCA result 2022 can be accessed through the direct link mentioned below.

Direct link to check scorecard here

MAH CET MCA Result 2022: Here is how to check

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH MCA CET 2022 Score Card’ link

Enter your login credentials and submit details

The MAH CET 2022 score card will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MCA result for further reference.

MAH MCA CET 2022 was conducted on August 4 and 5, 2022 and the re-exam of the same was conducted on August 29, 2022. Earlier the Maharashtra State CET Cell released a tentative schedule for the result declaration. The official notification reads: ”CET CELL had in the press note had declared the Tentative dates of declaration of result. Now CET CELL is declaring the final dates of result declaration and making the CET score card available to the eligible candidates as per the dates mentioned.”

Live Tv

MAH MCA CET 2022MHT CETMAH ResultsMHT CET 2022Maharashtra State CellMca ScorecardMCAMaharashtraMaharashtra results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022