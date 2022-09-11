Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2022 Result DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to check scorecard here

MAH CET 2022: Maharashtra State Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET 2022 Result for MCA course. Along with the result, CET MCA scorecard is also released and candidates can visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org to download their scorecard. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and Date of Birth to access the scorecard on the portal. MAH CET MCA result 2022 can be accessed through the direct link mentioned below.

MAH CET MCA Result 2022: Here is how to check

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘MAH MCA CET 2022 Score Card’ link

Enter your login credentials and submit details

The MAH CET 2022 score card will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the MAH CET MCA result for further reference.

MAH MCA CET 2022 was conducted on August 4 and 5, 2022 and the re-exam of the same was conducted on August 29, 2022. Earlier the Maharashtra State CET Cell released a tentative schedule for the result declaration. The official notification reads: ”CET CELL had in the press note had declared the Tentative dates of declaration of result. Now CET CELL is declaring the final dates of result declaration and making the CET score card available to the eligible candidates as per the dates mentioned.”