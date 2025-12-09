Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2993816https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-mahayuti-to-fight-upcoming-civic-polls-together-2993816.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA MAHAYUTI ALLIANCE

Maharashtra: Mahayuti To Fight Upcoming Civic Polls Together

In the next two to three days, local-level discussions will begin among leaders for each municipal corporation to finalise seat-sharing and other details. The primary contest in the Maharashtra local body elections is reported to be between two major alliances, the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 06:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: Mahayuti To Fight Upcoming Civic Polls TogetherL- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; R- Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday held a one-and-a-half-hour closed-door meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided that the ruling Mahayuti alliance will contest the upcoming municipal elections across the state, including Mumbai and Thane, together, according to an official release.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Chavan were also present in the meeting.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Shiv Sena's official release, there was positive discussion between leaders of both parties on fighting the civic polls unitedly as Mahayuti.

In the next two to three days, local-level discussions will begin among leaders for each municipal corporation to finalise seat-sharing and other details.

It has also been agreed that office-bearers and workers from the BJP and Shiv Sena will not be allowed to switch to each other's parties.

The primary contest in the Maharashtra local body elections is reported to be between two major alliances, the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti (Ruling Coalition) alliance is in power at the state level, and its primary constituents are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction).

The main opposition alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi) comprises the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiv Sena (UBT) (Uddhav Thackeray faction), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction, or NCP-SP) and other contesting parties.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kajal
Smudge-Proof Kajals of 2025: Long-Lasting & Perfect for Everyday Glam!
DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: Vande Mataram Row Deepens Amid Babri Tensions
India R-37M Missile Deal
India To Field 300-KM Sky Killer – A Weapon Pakistan’s PL-15 Can’t Match
glow mask
2025’s Best Glow & Detan Face Masks
Technology
India Set To Be Global AI Leader By 2035, Led By Young Talent- Details
goa nightclub fire
Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra, Owners Of Goa Club Fled Country Within 5 Hrs Of Fire
Karnataka political crisis
K'taka Power Struggle Escalates: Siddaramiah, DK Continue Pitch For Top Post
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir Chokes Under December Smog: Experts Warn Of Severe Health Risks
Nitin Gadkari
‘If There Is commitment, We Will Do Good Job...: Nitin Gadkari
Earthquake
7.6 Quake Strikes Northeast Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning