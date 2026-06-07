Maharashtra: Man dies, female hospitalised after health emergency at Worli concert in Mumbai

A night of live music at a concert in Worli turned tragic when a 28-year-old male attendee suddenly collapsed and was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. At the same event, a 31-year-old woman also fell ill and required urgent medical treatment.

According to Mumbai police, "an Accidental Death Report (ADR) ADR no 17/2026 was registered yesterday at Tardeo Police Station regarding the death of a 28-year-old male, who was brought dead to the Breach Candy hospital. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the deceased had attended a concert held in the NSCI Dome Worli."

The Police further said, "During the event, he reportedly experienced a medical emergency and was transported by ambulance from the concert venue to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was declared dead."

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In a separate incident at the same concert, Mumbai Police said another 31-year-old woman complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to Jaslok Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said, "She received the necessary medical care and is presently reported to be in stable condition. As per the enquiry and stated by her, she had consumed Alcohol and energy drinks during that time."

"No drug substance used was revealed. Further investigation surrounding the death of the deceased is in progress. We are examining the inside CCTV cameras and other electronic devices," Mumbai Police added.

Earlier in April, at least two people died due to suspected drug overdoses at a music event held on April 11 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, according to police officials.

It remains unclear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who supplied it to them, according to officials.

Police said that a case was registered at the Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai. Five people, including one individual linked to the event, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

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