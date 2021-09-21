हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021 admit cards released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here's how to download

Maharashtra CET 2021 hall tickets were released on Tuesday.

Representational Image

Mumbai: Admit cards for the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021) for the PCB group have been released today (September 21, 2021). To download the admit cards, students need to visit the official website have to enter their application number and date of birth.

The admit cards contain all the details regarding the exam date, time, exam centre, candidate's details, and COVID-related guidelines.  

Follow these steps to download MHT CET 2021 admit cards at cetcell.mahacet.org:

1. Go to the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the CET admit card download link

3. Fill up the required details

4. Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card

Candidates are required to check the hall tickets carefully. In case of any mistake in the hall tickets, candidates are required to inform the authorities immediately.

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK!

Tags:
MHT CET admit cardMHT CET 2021Maharashtra CET
