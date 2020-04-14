Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad tests negative for COVID-19 but quarantined for 14 days

New Delhi: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday (April 13) shared his coronavirus test report which declared him COVID-19 negative. Doctors have advised the minister to go into quarantine after a policeman with whom Awhad had come into contact a few days ago tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, a journalist, who had interviewed Jitendra Awhad, was also tested positive on Sunday. Awhad shared a video message through which he informed the public about his test result.

He also said that all the community kitchens and food distribution to the needy in his constituency Mumbra in Thane and Solapur district to which he is a Guardian Minister will continue as usual. He, however, said that he will not be personally observing these community kitchens and food distribution in Mumbra and Solapur as he will be in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,334 today with 352 new cases and 11 deaths reported, according to the Health Department. So far, a total of 229 patients have been cured and discharged in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced a special task force of prominent doctors who will advise the state government on ways and means to tackle the Covid-19 crisis which has claimed 161 victims so far.

The medicos who are specialists in various fields, include Sanjay Oak, S. Nagaonkar, Zarir Udwadia, Kedar Toraskar, Rahul Pandit, N. D. Karnik, Zaheer Virani, Pravin Bangar, and Om Shrivastava, and will give their guidance through a hotline.

The development came a day after Mumbai recorded the highest deaths in a single day - 16 - of Covid-19 patients on Sunday as the state extended the lockdown till April 30.

Mumbai today witnessed a total of 150 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths due to the coronavirus today, according to BMC. On the positive side in Mumbai, 43 patients were fully cured and discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 141.

The number of new cases shot up to 242 in Mumbai including 43 in Dharavi, while 39 cases were reported from Pune, 14 from Malegaon (Nashik), 13 from Thane including 3 policemen, 11 from Nagpur, five from Palghar, four each from Buldhana and Aurangabad, two from Raigad, besides one each from other districts like Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, and Yavatmal.

The BMC has appealed to all people, especially senior citizens, suffering from serious ailments like diabetes, heart problems, hypertension, or other chronic illnesses, to remain strictly indoors in view of the pandemic. They are also advised to regularly continue with all medication but in case of slightest discomfort, consult a doctor immediately.