NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra: MNS Workers Detained, Raj Thackeray Party Workers Stage Protest, CM Fadnavis Reacts – EXPLAINED

The visuals from the MNS counter-protest rally show a tense scene where cops swiftly took action, detaining several individuals as protesters raised slogans. The police officials have also detained several party workers. Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis informed that the administration had asked them to take an alternate route, to which the Raj Thackeray-led party workers did not agree.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra: MNS Workers Detained, Raj Thackeray Party Workers Stage Protest, CM Fadnavis Reacts – EXPLAINED Photo Credit: IANS

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were detained in Thane's Mira Road on Tuesday during a march to counter a protest by traders. The traders had staged a protest over an assault incident involving a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi. The police had denied permission for the MNS rally on the proposed route.

The visuals from the MNS workers' march show a tense scene where cops swiftly took action, detaining several individuals as protesters raised slogans. The atmosphere in Thane seemed charged, as police officials rushed to control the situation and escort detained workers away from the scene.

The rally also reportedly affected the traffic situation in the city. 

MNS Workers Protest 

MNS workers staged the protest against the backdrop of the backlash faced by the party amid vandalism and violence over the Marathi-Hindi row. The controversy started when, as per a viral video, a group of men allegedly associated with a regional party beat up a shop owner for not speaking in Marathi. The incident occurred in the Mira-Bhayandar area near Mumbai.

In another incident, five workers of MNS were arrested in connection with the vandalism at entrepreneur Sushil Kedia's office in Worli, police said on Saturday. 

CM Fadnavis On MNS Protests

Amid reports of MNS being denied permission to hold a protest at Mira Road, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the administration asked them to take an alternate route, to which the Raj Thackeray-led party workers did not agree.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, "It would be wrong to say that we did not permit the protest at Mira Road. I have spoken to the commissioner, who told me that the Police did not refuse permission for the protest."

"They had asked for permission for a meeting. We were giving them that permission, but they wanted to hold a protest march on a route where it was not possible to do so. We asked them to take an alternate route, but they did not agree to it. It would be wrong to say that they were not given permission," the CM added.

(with ANI inputs) 

