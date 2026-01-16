Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results 2026: BJP Won 23 Out Of 29 Corporations; Check Six Civic Bodies Where It Lost

Maharashtra Municipal Election Results 2026: The results for 29 Municipal Corporations were declared today, with the BJP-Shiv Sena winning 23 corporations while the opposition parties securing victory in five corporations. The corporations that were won by the BJP-Shiv Sena are Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Pune, Pimri Chinchwad, Panvel, Kalyan Dombivli, Mira Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar, Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nanded Waghala, Sangli Miraj Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkarnji.

The opposition parties won Latur, Maelgaon, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Vasai Virar and Bhiwandi Nizampur. Below are the seat-wise details of these six municipal corporations.

Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) Election Result 2026

The Congress party achieved a landslide victory in Latur, securing a clear majority with 43 seats in the 70-member body. The BJP finished as a distant second with 22 seats, while the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) picked up 4 and 1 seats, respectively.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) Election Result 2026

In Malegaon, a new political force, the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party, emerged as the single largest group by winning 35 out of 84 seats. The AIMIM also showed a strong performance by securing 21 seats, significantly shifting the local political landscape.

The Congress party has asserted a dominant presence in these regions, claiming to be in a position to install its own Mayors in both Chandrapur and Parbhani.

Chandrapur Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026

In Chandrapur specifically, the results indicate a significant setback for the BJP, with Congress winning 30 key seats and VBA winning 2. Shiv Sena UBT, which won 6 seats, is likely to support the Congress. The BJP has won 23 seats in the 66-member corporation.

Parbhani Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026

In Parbhani, there are 65 seats out of which Shiv Sena UBT has won 25 seats, while Congress won 12 and NCP Ajit Pawar 11. The BJP won only 12 seats here.

Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026

In Vasai Virar, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi secured a majority by winning 69 seats out of the total 115. The BJP stood second as it won 44 seats. Shiv Sena and Congress won one each.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026

In the Bhiwanti Nizampur, the Congress won 30 seats while the NCP-Sharad Pawar won 12 seats. The two parties together have crossed the majority mark of 46, while the BJP got 22 and Shiv Sena 12.

** These are tentative numbers are results are still pouring in from the state election commission.