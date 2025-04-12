Maharashtra News: 5 Killed In Explosion At Factory In Nagpur

Nagpur Fire Incident: At least five people lost their lives in an explosion at an aluminium foil factory in Umred in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Briefing about the deaths, SP, Nagpur Rural Harsh Poddar said that out of the total people who died in the incident, two people succumbed to injuries in the hospital during treatment, while the deaths of 3 missing persons have been confirmed.

On Friday, a fire broke out at an aluminium foil manufacturing company in Umred MIDC in the Nagpur district. Speaking on the incident, Police Inspector Dhanaji Jalak of the Umred Police Station said on Friday that a total of six people were injured in the incident. They were shifted to Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital.

(With agency Inputs)