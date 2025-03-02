Maharashtra Politics — 'There Is Nothing Like...': Shinde Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift In Mahayuti

Maharashtra Politics: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday put rumours of a rift in the ruling alliance, Mahayuti, to rest, saying that no matter how many breaking news stories come out, the alliance will not break. This comes days after Shinde made the 'lightly' remark, fuelling speculations in Maharashtra's political circles.

With Shiv Sena and NCP dividing into two factions, the political equations have turned even more interesting as both factions allied with Congress and the BJP, respectively. While Eknath Shibnde's rebellion led to the formation of the Mahayuti government, the Sena leader was reportedly not happy with the BJP after Devendra Fadnavis was made Chief Minister.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Maharashtra Budget Session starting on Monday, Shinde said that there is no cold war in Mahayuti and it's only he and CM Devendra Fadnavis who have switched roles while Ajit Pawar is constant. During the press conference, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader was accompanied by Fanavis and Pawar.

"This is the second session of our government. Only we (Devendra Fadnavis and I) have changed roles. But yes, Ajit Dada's role is constant...We have started many projects that were stopped by the MVA government. Ajit Dada will present the Maharashtra budget. No matter how much breaking news you give, we (Mahayuti) will not break. What is the Cold War? There is nothing like that. In this scorching heat of Maharashtra... how is a cold war possible?" Shinde said.

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar hold a joint press conference ahead of the Maharashtra Budget Session starting tomorrow i.e. March 3.



Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "The opposition did not attend the meeting today ahead of the Budget… pic.twitter.com/IcPGoSCyLk March 2, 2025

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Ajit Pawar said that the ruling alliance will try to run the budget session as smoothly as possible. "The opposition did not attend the meeting today ahead of the budget session. The opposition has sent us a letter...we will try to run this session smoothly," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said his party will stake a claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. He argued that in the past, this post was given to opposition parties even as they had not won 10 percent of the seats at that time.

The combined strength of the opposition parties in the 288-member state assembly is nearly 50, he said. The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held between March 3 and 26.

(With agencies inputs)