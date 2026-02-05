Maharashtra panchayat samiti elections: February 7 declared paid holiday for voters to ensure maximum participation

Maharashtra panchayat samiti elections: Ahead of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, the Maharashtra government has declared February 7 as a paid holiday for employees working in industries, private companies and commercial establishments to promote maximum participation.

In an official order, the state’s industries, labour, and mining department said the decision was taken to ensure that all registered voters aged 18 years and above are able to exercise their right to vote. The government has directed employers to grant paid leave to eligible employees on polling day so they can participate in the elections without any work-related constraints.

The department noted that in previous elections, some establishments had failed to provide leave, effectively preventing employees from casting their votes despite legal provisions mandating such support.

Elections scheduled across the state

Polling for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will be held on February 7, while the counting of votes is scheduled for February 9. The order makes it clear that employees who are registered voters in the constituencies where elections are being held must be granted paid leave, even if they are currently working outside those areas.

The paid holiday directive applies to a wide range of establishments under the department’s jurisdiction. These include factories, private companies, shops, and commercial establishments. It also covers retail outlets, residential hotels, eateries, lodging houses, theatres, trade and industrial units, information technology companies, shopping centres, malls, and similar workplaces.

By extending the order to both traditional and modern sectors, the government aims to ensure that employees across industries are not denied their voting rights.

Special concessions

In exceptional cases involving hazardous industries or essential public utility services, where a full-day holiday could lead to serious operational losses, employers have been directed to provide a special concession. In such cases, employees must be given a two- to three-hour break to enable them to vote.

Voter turnout boost

The decision follows instructions from the State Election Commission, which has been urging steps to improve voter turnout in local body elections. Officials said the move reinforces the importance of democratic participation and sends a strong message to employers about respecting employees’ voting rights.

The government has stressed that compliance with the order is mandatory for all covered establishments.