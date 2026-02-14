Maharashtra: Part of Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, falls on auto-rickshaw, several injured

A part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction and fell on an auto-rickshaw near the Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, Maharashtra, on Saturday. According to the preliminary information, several people were injured in the incident.

One person is dead, while three others are injured after the collapse at LBS Road, Mulund (W). According to ANI, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported that the incident occurred at 12:20 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Part of the metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of the cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. 3-4 people in an auto-rickshaw likely injured..." the BMC stated.

#WATCH | Mumbai: One dead, three others injured after part of a metro pillar collapsed at LBS Road, Mulund (W). During construction, a part of cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. pic.twitter.com/YcbK6GaQdi — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

The Mumbai police, Metro Staff, MFB, Ward Staff, and Ambulance services reached the spot to tackle the situation.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said that the Metro project team is present at the site of the pillar collapse, carrying out the relief operations in close coordination with the BMC and disaster management authorities.

"Today, around 12:15 PM, an accident occurred near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. A section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by. In this incident, two people were injured and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Considering their condition, all necessary medical assistance is being provided. The Metro project team is present at the site, and rescue operations are underway at a war footing in coordination with BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Traffic Police, and the Disaster Management Authority," MMRDA wrote in a post on X.

Further details on the incident and statements from authorities are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)