Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016865https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-part-of-metro-pillar-collapses-in-mumbai-falls-on-auto-rickshaw-several-injured-3016865.html
NewsIndiaMaharashtra: Part of Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, falls on auto-rickshaw, several injured
MAHARASHTRA NEWS

Maharashtra: Part of Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, falls on auto-rickshaw, several injured

The Mumbai police, Metro Staff, MFB, Ward Staff, and Ambulance services are at the spot to tackle the situation after A part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction and fell on an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra. Further details on the incident and police statements are awaited. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: Part of Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, falls on auto-rickshaw, several injuredPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

A part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction and fell on an auto-rickshaw near the Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, Maharashtra, on Saturday. According to the preliminary information, several people were injured in the incident.

One person is dead, while three others are injured after the collapse at LBS Road, Mulund (W). According to ANI, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported that the incident occurred at 12:20 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Part of the metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of the cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. 3-4 people in an auto-rickshaw likely injured..." the BMC stated.

The Mumbai police, Metro Staff, MFB, Ward Staff, and Ambulance services reached the spot to tackle the situation.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said that the Metro project team is present at the site of the pillar collapse, carrying out the relief operations in close coordination with the BMC and disaster management authorities.

"Today, around 12:15 PM, an accident occurred near pier number P196 during the construction of the ongoing Metro line in the RAJV (Milan) area close to the Mulund Fire Station. A section of the parapet fell from a height and struck an auto-rickshaw passing by. In this incident, two people were injured and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Considering their condition, all necessary medical assistance is being provided. The Metro project team is present at the site, and rescue operations are underway at a war footing in coordination with BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Traffic Police, and the Disaster Management Authority," MMRDA wrote in a post on X.

Further details on the incident and statements from authorities are awaited. 

(with ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Ganesh Haloi honoured
Bangladesh election results 2025
Bangladesh Polls 2026: BNP’s landslide victory puts Rahman on course for PM
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured
Indian Defence
DAC clears AS-HAPS to boost India’s airpower
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty
International Fleet Review
What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Ex MILAN
India A lost before Pakistan game
Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Detail
personal care
Glow Goals for Valentine Week: Must-Have Highlighters for a Radiant Look
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man