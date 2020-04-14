Maharashtra Police registers 196 cases for spreading fake news, rumours and hate speech on social media

New Delhi: Maharashtra Police on Tuesday (April 14) said that it has registered 196 cases against fake news, rumours and hate speech over social media in the state from the lockdown to till date. Issuing a statement, it said, "From the lockdown to till date, total 196 Cases registered regarding fake news, rumours and hate speech over social media in Maharashtra. Out of that 188 are (FIR) cognizable cases and 8 are Non-Cognizable."

In total 37 accused are arrested and 114 are identified, it said, adding that out of total arrested, preventive action was carried out against 12 accused as per section 107 CrPC.

According to the Maharashtra Police, which noticed a rising trend in hate speech cases in the last seven days, out of total registered cases, 104 cases are about hate speech over social media. The other major category belongs to rumours/ fake news about corona with 68 cases and there are 27 other cases of misinformation, it said, adding that this includes WhatsApp (93 cases), Facebook (61 cases), Tiktok (3 cases) and twitter (2).

The Police also stated to have issued takedown notices to all concerned platforms of social media. "Still, so far 32 posts are removed. Out of total cases, 93 are of WhatsApp and due to the nature of technology and encryption posts over WhatsApp can be removed. Remaining 80 cases, notices are issued to platforms and removal process is in progress, it said, adding that "32 notices have are been issued under 149 crpc as a preventive measure."

In the last 24 hours, 13 cases have been registered, out of that 10 are of hate speech over social media, it said.

Notably, Maharashtra's cyber cell with a team 25 member is keeping a continuous eye on social media posts which are in pic domain. "We appeal to the public not to forward and create fake and hate messages. Make admin only provision in your WhatsApp groups to avoid unwanted messages which are spreading hate in society," it said.

An advisory about WhatsApp and other crimes has been issued on Monday. Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell is making coordinated awareness efforts to reach out to common citizens to sensitize them about fake news, rumours and hate speech through social media handles of each district.

The advisory contains the following points:

1. Don’t forward the fake news/rumours – Break the chain of rumors

2. Spot the creators and super spreaders and inform nearest police station or report

3. Verify and fact check before sharing or forwarding any news or information.

4. Always follow and rely on official sources at such time

5. Don’t act on fake news or rumors first verify from official sources