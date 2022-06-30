The political battle in Maharashtra, which began after the revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs, has come to an end with the Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday. After three-and-a-half hours of hearing, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Governor's direction to conduct the floor test. Shortly after the court's verdict, Uddhav Thackeray went live on social media and announced that he would quit the CM's post and the Legislative Council membership.

144 MLAs are required for a majority

Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil, who were present with BJP and independent MLAs at a Hotel in Mumbai after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, served sweets to each other. Now the BJP, being the single largest party (106) under Fadnavis's leadership, can stake claim to form the government. Eventually the magic figure is 144 MLAs for a majority. The BJP has the support of 156 MLAs. In fact, in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the election together, but there was a difference of opinion between the two parties over becoming the CM. On November 12, the president's rule, which was lifted overnight on 23rd, Fadnavis formed the government along with NCP's Ajit Pawar, but resigned on the third day itself. Now the BJP has equalized the account.

Atmosphere of happiness in the BJP

There is an atmosphere of happiness in the BJP camp after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as CM. The path to form the government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis has been cleared. However, Eknath Shinde will play a key role in the formation of the government. Eknath Shinde will take a decision to form a new government after Uddhav's resignation. Reacting to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, rebel Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said, "his resignation is not a matter of happiness for us. They were our leaders. Kesarkar said that now we will hold a meeting with all our MLAs and take whatever decision is taken in the interest of Maharashtra."