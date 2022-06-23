New Delhi: A Delhi BJP leader on Wednesday (June 22) filed a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms by meeting his supporters on the way to his personal residence from his official house in Mumbai. Senior Congress leader Kamat Nath had said earlier in the day that the Maharashtra CM has tested positive for Covid-19. However, hours later, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole informed that the Shiv Sena chief is Covid-19 negative, IANS reported. "Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga submitted an online complaint against Thackeray to Malabar Hill police," an official was cited by PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray was greeted by several supporters on Wednesday night as he vacated the official CM residence 'Varsha'. Shiv Sena workers raised slogans and showered petals on the CM as he left his official house along with his family members - wife Rashmi Thackeray, sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at around 9.50 pm. He reached outside 'Matoshree', his private residence, around 10.30 pm. In the pictures, CM Uddhav Thackeray could be seen wearing masks and greeting the party supporters.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra crisis: On BJP 'staking claim' to form next govt in state, Union minister says THIS

The Maharashtra CM vacated the official residence after he reached out to Shiv Sena dissidents and offered to quit. However, rebel leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde stayed firm on his demand that Shiv Sena should walk out of the "unnatural" ruling alliance MVA-- consisting of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP-- and claimed support of "enough number" of MLAs. Earlier addressing the rebel MLAs, the Maharashtra CM said, "Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan."

Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, which has threatened the future of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

(With agency inputs)