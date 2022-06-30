In Maharashtra, after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP has started preparations to form the government in the state. A meeting of the BJP Core Committee was held at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's house on the same issue. On the other hand, rebel leader Eknath Shinde has also reached Mumbai from Goa. Meanwhile, the BJP seems to be busy forming the government and is seen to be in the multiplication of cabinet formation. However, this time Fadnavis will have to follow the path of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to form the cabinet.

After Thackeray's resignation, the uproar over the formation of the government in the BJP camp has intensified. It is reported that former CM Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as CM in the next one to two days. He will also attend the BJP's national executive meeting to be held in Hyderabad on July 2-3. He will form the Cabinet only after discussions with the High Command. On Wednesday itself, Fadnavis had said that he would start the process of forming the government soon. In the next 2-3 days, the whole situation will be cleared up.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Strategy

A meeting of BJP leaders will also be held soon with the Shinde faction over the cabinet. Eknath Shinde is believed to be made the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. They will also have the responsibility of some important departments. According to sources, in the next government, the BJP may have 29 ministerial posts with it. Under the formula, eight cabinet ministerial berths and five minister of state posts can be given to the Shinde faction by the BJP.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Jyotiraditya-Theory May Not Work

In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia had quit the congress two years ago and joined the BJP. Around 22 MLAs had also left the party along with him. After the elections, some MLAs have been accommodated in the Shivraj cabinet and some of their supporters have been accommodated in the BJP organisation. Due to this, the senior MLAs, who are close to Shivraj, could not get a place in the cabinet. A similar situation will now be seen in Maharashtra. Although in the case of Madhya Pradesh, Scindia was made a minister at the Centre. But in the case of Maharashtra, Eknath will not be ready for the post of deputy chief minister of the state less than that. They will stay in the state and do politics here. So, it will be difficult for the BJP to cultivate his 40 supporting MLAs.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The 6 : 1 Ratio

The formula of one minister can be applied to six MLAs. In the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the disgruntled Shiv Sena MLAs, who were not able to get ministerial berths, or were facing problems in getting funds, can also be given a ministry when the government is formed this time. Rajendra Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhoomre, Sanjay Ramulkar Abdul Sattar, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, Bachchu Kadu and Prakash Abidkar are also likely to be inducted in the cabinet.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The BIG Adjustments

BJP high command knows that to run the government in Maharashtra for the next two-and-a-half years, 40 MLAs of the Shinde faction will have to adjust somewhere else along with the government. The MLAs who were ministers in the Uddhav government will be given the ministerial berth or the minister of state. The rest of the people will be adjusted as chairpersons in the Commission or in various government boards. The chemistry between Devendra and Eknath Shinde has been very good in the previous government. But many senior Maharashtra BJP MLAs who had strong chances of becoming ministers this time will have to sacrifice for the party this time. Only then will the Shinde faction of the people find a place in the government.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Seat Equations

At present, there are 287 MLAs in the 288-seat assembly in the state due to the death of one member. In such a situation, the majority mark is 144 seats. At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs. The number of MLAs supporting rebel Shinde is 39. The support of 12 independents is also with the BJP. Apart from this, three MLAs of BVA and one from MNS are also in the BJP faction. In such a situation, the BJP's figure goes up to 161. Shiv Sena has 16 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44, Samajwadi Party has two MLAs. Apart from this, there are two AIMIM MLAs, two independents. At present, the entire math of the Assembly is with the BJP. If the rebel Shiv Sena camp is absent during the voting, the majority mark will come down to 124.