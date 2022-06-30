NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde is CM, rebel Sena MLAs dance as the announcement is made, WATCH

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde's press meet was shown on a big screen in the banquet hall of the resort in Goa where the rebel MLAs are staying. As soon as Shinde's name was announced, the dance started. Some of them started dancing on the table.

Written by - Pritam Saha|Edited by: Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 07:35 PM IST
  • Eknath Shinde is scheduled to be sworn in at 7.30 pm today.
  • The announcement of who will be in the cabinet will be made later.
  • Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde's press meet was shown on a big screen in the banquet hall

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde is CM, rebel Sena MLAs dance as the announcement is made, WATCH

The tension is over. Devendra Fadnavis announced the name of Eknath Shinde as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a last-minute twist. As soon as the news was received, the rebel MLAs following Shinde erupted in excitement. They started dancing in a resort in Goa. The fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government was somehow certain. Despite this, the rebel MLAs were not brought directly from Assam to Mumbai to keep them out of the reach of the Uddhav Thackeray. Instead, the rebels were brought to a resort in Goa. 

Also Read: Eknath Shinde: The Auto-Rickshaw driver overtakes Uddhav's Government to become Maharashtra Chief Minister

But even though Uddhav Thackeray resigned, the name of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was floating around as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and this caused concern among Shinde followers. Finally, this afternoon, when Devendra Fadnavis himself announced the name of Eknath Shinde as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shinde followers erupted in excitement. The MLAs started dancing inside the resort by singing on loudspeakers. 

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde's press meet was shown on a big screen in the banquet hall of the resort in Goa where the rebel MLAs are staying. As soon as Shinde's name was announced, the dance started. Some of them started dancing on the table. Eknath Shinde is scheduled to be sworn in at 7.30 pm today. However, the announcement of who will be in the cabinet will be made later, said Devendra Fadnavis.

Eknath Shindemaharashtra political crisis live updateUddhav ThackerayDevendra Fadnavis

