The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra has been asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to prove majority at 11 pm on June 30 tomorrow. Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister with the support of the Congress and the NCP, but there has been a split in his party, the Shiv Sena. Dozens of Shiv Sena MLAs are in a quandary with rebel leader Eknath Shinde and are demanding the break-up of the Congress-NCP alliance. Eknath Shinde says the alliance with the Congress and the NCP is contrary to the hindutva ideology.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Tight Security Arrangements

The Maharashtra Governor has written to secretary Rajendra Bhagwat from the assembly to call for a special session. It has also been said to maintain security arrangements. The Shiv Sena is not yet ready for the majority test. The Shiv Sena has challenged the Governor's direction in the Supreme Court to prove its majority on June 30. The supreme court will hear the matter today i.e. at 5 pm on Wednesday. The Shiv Sena says that if any process of majority test starts, its legality will be challenged. The Shiv Sena has argued that the process of disqualifying the 16 rebel MLAs is still under consideration, so the floor test cannot be carried out.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The Number Game

There are around 39 MLAs with Eknath Shinde. To legally break away from the Shiv Sena, the number of MLAs should be more than two-thirds. Shinde has been in Guwahati since June 22 and is claiming the support of more than 50 MLAs. Eknath Shinde also said on Wednesday that he along with his MLAs will reach Mumbai on Thursday for the majority test. Shinde has been in Guwahati, Assam for the past one week. They are accompanied by dozens of Shiv Sena MLAs and some independents. Shinde has announced to form a new political faction with these MLAs. Shinde says his party will remain tied to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP's Masterstroke

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister and leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Fadnavis has demanded from the Governor that Uddhav Thackeray be asked to prove his majority in the Assembly.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray's Appeal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the rebel MLAs not to take any wrong steps that will harm the party. Uddhav said, "The prestige that you have got in the Shiv Sena will not be found anywhere. If you all come and talk, the problem can be solved. As Shiv Sena Chief, I am concerned about all of you. You all come and sit down and talk." The BJP's response to the entire issue has been very lukewarm. The BJP has been saying that it is an internal matter of the Shiv Sena. But on the other hand, it is also being said that the BJP is behind the rebellion in the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde is in the BJP-ruled state of Assam along with the rebel MLAs.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Assembly Seat Equation

There are a total of 288 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly. One of the seats is vacant due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Take. In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP has 53 and Congress has 44 MLAs.

Out of these two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are in jail. Both are in jail in a money laundering case. The BJP has a total of 106 MLAs and the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three. Apart from this, Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party have two MLAs each.

MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Party have one MLA each. There are also 13 independent MLAs.

There will be 144 MLAs to form the government. If the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena supports the BJP, then the BJP can form a government once again in Maharashtra. The way Shinde has been speaking so far, it is clear that the BJP can form a government.