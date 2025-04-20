Advertisement
Maharashtra Politics: Amid Buzz Over Uddhav-Raj Reunion, Sanjay Raut Opens Up About Thackeray Cousins

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut further stated that the relationship between the two brothers had not been broken, and they have been together for years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra Politics: Amid Buzz Over Uddhav-Raj Reunion, Sanjay Raut Opens Up About Thackeray Cousins Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP-SP leader Sanjay Raut during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally for Maharashtra Assembly elections, at BKC in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra News: Amid the buzz over the possible reunion of estranged cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that there is no alliance in place as of now, and only emotional talks are taking place.

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut further stated that the relationship between the two brothers had not been broken, and they have been together for years. He also said that as far as an alliance between the two is concerned, they will make a decision pertaining to that. 

"There is no alliance (between MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) as of now, only emotional talks are going on... Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers. We have been together for years. Our relationship has not broken... Both brothers will decide (about the alliance). We have accepted what Uddhav Ji said: for Maharashtra, if we (MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) need to come together, we will."

Furthermore, in a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut said that the parties claiming to be well-wishers of Maharashtra were its enemies, and broke the Shiv Sena to attack the state's pride. He added that no relations should be maintained with such parties.

"Uddhav Ji said that there are a few parties who claim to be well-wishers of Maharashtra, but they are the enemy of Maharashtra. They broke Balasaheb's Shiv Sena to attack the pride of Maharashtra, and with such parties, we shouldn't have any relations, and then only we can be true Maharashtrians, and this is not a condition but the feelings of the people of Maharashtra, and this is what Udhhav ji has said..." the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the possibility of a reunion between the two cousins and called it a 'good' step. "If the two come together, we will be happy about it. If people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?" Fadnavis told reporters.

The Maharashtra CM was responding to Raj Thackeray's recent statement, where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief expressed willingness to reunite with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav by forgetting past differences.

