Maharashtra Politics: Are Decks Clear For NCP-NCPSP Merger? Chatter Grows About NDA Crossing 300-Mark

Is Maharashtra's political landscape set to witness another twist? There are indications but no concrete answers as of now but the talks of Ajit Pawar-led NCP's merger with Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP has once against ignited political debates. Ajit Pawar recently shared dias with Sharad Pawar in Pune and those aware of the matter said that the two leaders held separate talks about the reunion. Meanwhile, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar also dropped a big hint about the possible reunification of the two warring factions.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar said that senior Pawar has entrusted Supriya Sule with the task and she will take the final call after discussing it with party leaders. He said that while Sharad Pawar has been hinting at a possible alliance with Ajit Pawar, there may be some twist with respect to the BJP. Rohit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar is known for making decisions which are mostly unexpected and totally out of the blue. "What unfolds in the coming days will depend on him, but he will always take a decision in favour of the people," Rohit said.

While NCP leaders like Rohit and Anil Deshmukh have maintained that no official talks have been held so far between the two parties, the clamour around the merger has already forced leaders to vie for key party posts. Notably, if the merger happens, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule will be among the top contenders for the Modi cabinet. The chatters have also grown on social media with people claiming that the NCP-NCPSP merger could take place in June itself and thus, the BJP-led NDA's number in the Lok Sabha may go beyond the 300 mark.

Notably, the NDA has 293 seats in the Lok Sabha and if the NCPSP joins the alliance, then its tally will go to 301 with the eight seats of Shara Pawar's party.

NCP-SP's merger or joining of the NDA will deal a big jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra where the Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT are largely dependent on the NCP-SP in regions like Western Maharashtra and Marathawada.