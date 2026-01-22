Maharashtra Politics: Is BJP Rethinking Its Alliance with Ajit Pawar’s NCP Amid Local Polls?

As the Mahayuti alliance moves through Maharashtra’s ongoing local body elections, BJP leaders are questioning whether continuing the alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP is necessary, following its poor performance in corporation polls.

As per The Indian Express reports, while a section of the state BJP is willing to part ways with the NCP and focus on organisational expansion due to long-standing differences and Ajit Pawar’s alleged role in an irrigation scam, the party’s central leadership wants to keep channels open, even if the NCP and NCP (SP) merge.

“If Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) reconciles with the BJP after resolving issues with Ajit Pawar’s NCP, it should be welcomed. Sharad Pawar’s party has eight Lok Sabha MPs, and their support would reduce the BJP’s dependence on the Shinde-led Shiv Sena,” a state BJP leader said, The Indian Express reported.

The BJP has made a significant impact in the recently concluded polls. The party maintained a winning streak in 19 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP secured power, dealing a blow to the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction. The party retained its stronghold in Nagpur.

In Sambhajinagar, the BJP managed to seize power, challenging the dominance of the Thackeray faction.