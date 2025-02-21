Maharashtra Politics: There have been reports of rifts between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde's non-attendance at key government meetings has further fuelled the speculations. Shinde was notably absent from three key government events in the state which was attended by CM Devendra Fadnavis. He did not attend the unveiling of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Badlapur, Thane district, the Maratha king’s birth anniversary celebrations at the historic Agra Fort, or the inauguration of the second phase of the Shivsrushti theme park in Ambegaon Budruk. These events further fuelled speculation about tensions within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Amid the ongoing rift rumours, Shinde's latest statement appeared to be killing two birds with one arrow. Speaking to media on Friday, Shinde said, "Do not take me lightly. I have already said this to those who have taken me lightly. I am a normal party worker, but I am a worker of Bala Saheb and everyone should understand this."

The Deputy CM further said that when he was taken lightly in 2022, he overturned the incumbent government. Shinde had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2022 to join hands with the BJP, ultimately leading to the collapse of the Sena-Congress-NCP government.

"In my first speech in the Vidhan Sabha, I said that Devendra Fadnavis and I would get more than 200 seats together, and we got 232 seats. That is why, do not take me lightly. Those who want to understand this hint, should understand it as I will continue doing my work," said Shinde without naming anyone.

Eknath Shinde was reportedly unhappy as he was demoted to Deputy Chief Minister after the Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections last year. Devendra Fadnavis, who was Dy CM before the polls, was elevated to the CM post. While Shinde was sulking over the issue, the recent removal of Y-security of Sena MLAs has reportedly furthered the rift.