Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis Meets Raj Thackeray, Sena-UBT Leaders; Message To Shinde?

Maharashtra Politics: After the Maharashtra Assembly elections in November, it was widely expected that the state's prolonged political instability would finally settle. However, recent developments suggest otherwise. While the ruling Mahayuti of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP secured victory, internal rifts appeares to have emerged. Tensions began last year when the BJP staked its claim to the Chief Minister’s position post-election. After significant resistance, Eknath Shinde eventually conceded and accepted the Deputy CM post, but the alliance's functioning has noticeably shifted. Reports suggest that governance is now being run primarily under CM Devendra Fadnavis's leadership, leaving Shinde and his Shiv Sena faction sidelined. Sensing the imbalance, Shiv Sena has been signaling potential dissent.

Speculation is growing that Devendra Fadnavis has begun strategizing ways to counterbalance Shiv Sena’s influence within the alliance. While this does not necessarily indicate an intention to remove or sideline Eknath Shinde, political analysts believe Fadnavis is working to keep him on the back foot. In a significant political move, Fadnavis paid a sudden visit to Raj Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), at his residence in Dadar earlier this week. Though the visit was described as a courtesy call, fulfilling a prior commitment made by Fadnavis after becoming CM, political insiders view it as a strategic meeting ahead of the upcoming BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and other local body elections.

The political intrigue deepened further in the evening when three senior leaders from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction met Fadnavis. These included Milind Narvekar (a close aide of Uddhav), former minister Subhash Desai, and Maharashtra Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve. While the official reason given for the meeting was discussions regarding the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, the timing of these back-to-back meetings—engaging leaders from both Shiv Sena factions—raised eyebrows in political circles.

Observers believe that Fadnavis’ recent meetings were a strategic message to Eknath Shinde—a reminder that BJP has alternative political allies beyond Shiv Sena. By engaging with both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray’s factions, Fadnavis appears to be reinforcing BJP’s negotiating power within the Mahagathbandhan while keeping Shinde under pressure.

Rumors suggest that if BJP aligns with Raj Thackeray in the BMC elections, they may offer his son, Amit Thackeray, a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. While MNS has struggled electorally, BJP acknowledges that Raj Thackeray still holds significant influence in Mumbai. BJP could use this alliance to consolidate Marathi votes and weaken Shiv Sena’s hold over the city.

By employing this pressure tactic, BJP aims to keep Eknath Shinde in check within the government while maximizing its advantage in the upcoming BMC elections. BJP's flexibility to form alliances on its own terms ensures that it remains in a position of power, regardless of internal conflicts within the Mahagathbandhan. (Written By: Atul Chatruvedi)