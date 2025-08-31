Maharashtra Politics: Maratha Quota Stir To Put Fadnavis-Led Mahayuti Govt On Backfoot?

The Maratha quota protest is again making headlines with activist Jarange Patil resuming his hunger strike. Patil has resumed his Maratha quota agitation, as traffic remained affected near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, where activists from the Maratha community are continuing their protest, demanding reservation. On Friday, Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil was allowed to continue his protest at Azad Maidan until August 30. Patil has escalated his indefinite hunger strike, pressing for the inclusion of all Marathas under the Kunbi sub-caste, which falls within the OBC category. Such a move, he argues, would enable the community to access reservation benefits in government jobs and education.

Jarange's Allegations

Addressing Maratha quota supporters, Jarange Patil accused the Maharashtra government of failing to address the community's demands and said that protests will happen irrespective of what the Fadnavis government decides regarding permission for agitation. "If the government enters our territory, the Marathas will enter theirs. I asked the youth to clear Mumbai, and they arranged everything and cleared the city. What more cooperation do you need? Poor kids have come here. What's their fault? They don't have any facilities. If you cause us trouble, we will cause you trouble when we come there," Jarange said, stating that agitators extended support to the government in organising Ganeshotsav.

Patil is known for his advocacy on Marathi reservation issues. He has urged supporters to rally peacefully and called on authorities to address community concerns regarding reservation policies. He has held multiple protest rallies and hunger strikes demanding reservations for the Maratha community ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024.

Maharashtra Government Assures Action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the government is working on a "war footing" to resolve the issue regarding the Maratha quota demand. "The government is continuously making efforts on a war footing to resolve this issue. Everyone wants a solution, and the same approach is being taken by the Chief Minister as well as both Deputy Chief Ministers," he said.

Pawar said that the 10-member subcommittee related to the reservation demand, headed by state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has been "attempting to engage with everyone" and efforts at "various levels" are going on to find a solution. "Under the chairmanship of Vikhe Patil, a committee related to this matter has been established, comprising approximately 10 cabinet members who are attempting to engage with everyone... At various levels, efforts are ongoing to find a solution, and everyone's goal is for the agitation to come to an end," he added.

Genealogy Committee Gets Extension

Earlier on Saturday, the Maharashtra government extended the term of the Genealogy Committee, chaired by the Tehsildar at the taluka level, until June 30, 2026. The committee is responsible for issuing caste certificates and caste validity certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community, specifically those belonging to the Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha castes.

The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department has issued the government decision, as informed by Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat. It aims to facilitate the issuance of caste certificates and validity certificates to eligible individuals.

Fadnavis Govt On Backfoot?

On February 20, 2024, the then Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government in the state brought a Bill to extend 10 per cent reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark cap. However, on May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach the 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation.

The reservation demand by Marathas are putting a pressure on the Mahayuti government now led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and it will have to find a way out to the complex issue. (With ANI inputs)