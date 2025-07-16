Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2932876https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-politics-new-twists-put-bjp-in-spotlight-from-reunion-with-uddhav-to-sharad-pawar-aides-switch-2932876.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra Politics: New Twists Put BJP In Spotlight - From Reunion With Uddhav To Sharad Pawar Aide's Switch

Maharashtra's political scene is buzzing as CM Fadnavis hinted at a BJP-Uddhav Thackeray reunion, stating BJP won't be in opposition until 2029. Meanwhile, top Sharad Pawar aide Jayant Patil is reportedly close to joining BJP, pending ministerial agreement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Politics: New Twists Put BJP In Spotlight - From Reunion With Uddhav To Sharad Pawar Aide's Switch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a significant remark on alliance with Uddhav Thakary. On Tuesday, the legislative assembly sparked speculation about potential shifts in the state's political landscape. Fadnavis asserted that Uddhav can think about the scope of joining as his party won't be in opposition until at least 2029.

In the Maharashtra Assembly, while making the offer, Devendra Fadnavis was smiling and said, "At least till 2029, there is no scope for us to come there (opposition). Uddhav Ji can think about the scope of coming to this side (ruling party) and that can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope left for us to come there (opposition)."

Meanwhile, another speculation is also emerging from Maharashtra that there are strong indications of a rift, and Jayant Patil, a very close confidante of Sharad Pawar and the state president of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction, is likely to join the BJP.

According to media reports, citing BJP sources, the backdoor discussions between the BJP and Jayant Patil are almost complete. Only an agreement regarding a ministerial position remains to be finalised. If this deal goes through, it would be a significant blow to Sharad Pawar, as Jayant Patil is currently considered Sharad Pawar's right-hand.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK