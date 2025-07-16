Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a significant remark on alliance with Uddhav Thakary. On Tuesday, the legislative assembly sparked speculation about potential shifts in the state's political landscape. Fadnavis asserted that Uddhav can think about the scope of joining as his party won't be in opposition until at least 2029.

In the Maharashtra Assembly, while making the offer, Devendra Fadnavis was smiling and said, "At least till 2029, there is no scope for us to come there (opposition). Uddhav Ji can think about the scope of coming to this side (ruling party) and that can be thought about in a different way, but there is absolutely no scope left for us to come there (opposition)."

Meanwhile, another speculation is also emerging from Maharashtra that there are strong indications of a rift, and Jayant Patil, a very close confidante of Sharad Pawar and the state president of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction, is likely to join the BJP.

According to media reports, citing BJP sources, the backdoor discussions between the BJP and Jayant Patil are almost complete. Only an agreement regarding a ministerial position remains to be finalised. If this deal goes through, it would be a significant blow to Sharad Pawar, as Jayant Patil is currently considered Sharad Pawar's right-hand.