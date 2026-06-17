/Chartered jets & Rs 50 crore bribes? Inside the 'Operation Tiger' storm hitting Shiv Sena (UBT)

After experiencing a sudden rift in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a political storm has been brewing in Maharashtra. In the face of widespread rumors of a potential rebellion, known as 'Operation Tiger,' Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is desperately trying to hold its parliamentary members together.
The political conspiracy was reportedly hatched by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and aims to defect a substantial portion of the Lok Sabha MPs from the Thackeray group.
'Operation Tiger' - which bears its name from the famous tiger logo designed by the founder, Bal Thackeray, for the then undivided Shiv Sena - is said to be the plot intended to split the Shiv Sena in Lok Sabha.
As per reports, the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena is planning to detach six of the nine MPs belonging to the Thackeray faction. The sources claim that the defectors intend to create a new political entity, formally request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's permission, and later merge with the Shinde faction.
Many are speculating about the identity of the six legislators in question. Reportedly, the list includes the following six MPs:
Thackeray summoned an emergency meeting of his MPs. While Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, and Sanjay Patil attended the gathering physically, others, including Nimbalkar, Wakchaure, Ashtikar, and Deshmukh, joined the discussion virtually. MP Sanjay Jadhav had spoken with Thackeray through a phone call.
Launching into the battle to contain the damage, Sanjay Raut, the senior member of the opposition in the Upper House of Parliament, filed a series of allegations against the rebellious members.
"I was informed by a well-known personality that the MPs have been offered ₹50 crore each, with ₹15 crore already handed out to them as advances," said Raut during a press conference held in New Delhi alongside other loyalists.
In addition to his allegations, Raut stated on the social media network, X, that a chartered plane had landed at Nanded airport in order to bring two MPs to Delhi. Addressing the accused directly, Raut continued:
"They once lacked the resources to travel by auto-rickshaw. Thanks to the Thackeray name, their worth has risen to the level of flying in private jets. If anyone wants to leave, they should resign first. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not spare the traitors."
Whereas Shinde has remained mum on the subject, the BJP—which forms part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra—has been equally quick to separate itself from the brewing mess.
On the development, BJP leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule commented tersely, "The BJP has nothing to do with 'Operation Tiger'. We don't know anything about this."
Amidst all the political storm, a major impediment cropped up when Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Patil categorically rejected the claims by declaring his allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray.
"First of all, I want to make it clear that I will not leave my party. I am in Mumbai and will attend the official party meeting in New Delhi," said Patil, explaining that he had not received any defection offer.
However, Patil’s denial puts a new twist on how things stand structurally. As per the strict rules of India’s Anti-Defection Law, a splinter group would need the backing of not less than a two-thirds majority of its members in the legislature for it to get out of an automatic disqualification. In the case of the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose nine-strong Lok Sabha delegation needs only six, one dissenting member would spell disaster for the rebellion.
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