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Chartered jets & Rs 50 crore bribes? Inside the 'Operation Tiger' storm hitting Shiv Sena (UBT)

Maharashtra political crisis deepens as Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) fights to stop 'Operation Tiger'—a suspected Shinde camp plot to defect 6 Lok Sabha MPs.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Chartered jets & Rs 50 crore bribes? Inside the 'Operation Tiger' storm hitting Shiv Sena (UBT)
Image Credit: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference. (Photo: IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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