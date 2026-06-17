/Chartered jets & Rs 50 crore bribes? Inside the 'Operation Tiger' storm hitting Shiv Sena (UBT)

However, Patil’s denial puts a new twist on how things stand structurally. As per the strict rules of India’s Anti-Defection Law, a splinter group would need the backing of not less than a two-thirds majority of its members in the legislature for it to get out of an automatic disqualification. In the case of the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose nine-strong Lok Sabha delegation needs only six, one dissenting member would spell disaster for the rebellion.