The delay in the Maharashtra government formation was an indication that former CM Eknath Shinde was not ready to play second fiddle in the Mahayuti alliance. He was reportedly unhappy with the CM post going to the BJP but later reluctantly accepted the Dy CM post. Since then, Shinde and Shiv Sena have harbouring discontent and it often reflected on many occasions. Now, the Mahayuti appears to have another rift over security cover provided to different leaders.

The Mahayuti government has now withdrawn or slashed the Y-category security cover given to MLAs from across parties including the Shiv Sena legislators. Eknath Shinde is reportedly upset with the move. When Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and joined the BJP, Y-security cover was given to 44 MLAs and 11 Lok Sabha MPs who had supported him. Now, the covers have been withdrawn for all MLAs who are not ministers, reported NDTV.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that security cover decisions are made by the Security Review Committee, which periodically evaluates and determines security measures. He emphasized that the committee operates independently without political influence, urging that the matter should not be politicized.

Meanwhile, Shinde, who is reportedly displeased over being denied the chief minister's position and the unresolved appointments of the Raigad and Nashik guardian ministers, was recently included in the State Disaster Management Authority following modifications to existing rules. Previously upset about being left out, his inclusion came as an adjustment. The authority is led by Chief Minister Fadnavis, with his deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar also holding a position due to his role as finance minister. However, the rules of the panel were changed last week to accommodate the Deputy CM, thus keeping Shinde happy.

However, while the Sena-Uddhav Thackeray is questioning the unity among the Mahayuti parties, Maharashtra IT Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar said that there are no differences and no resentment.