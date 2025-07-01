Maharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead Show Of Unity After 3-Language Policy Withdrawal

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, respectively, on Tuesday issued a joint invite for their July 5 victory celebration after the Maharashtra government scrapped two resolutions related to the implementation of the three-language policy on Sunday

The parties on their respective social media handles on X issued the invite for the victory celebration. Writing in Marathi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "It's settled... July 5. Marathi Victory Gathering!"

Similarly, MNS shared a post on X and wrote, “Did the government bow down? Yes!" and added, "We were merely fighting on your behalf."

The invitation in the end mentioned the names of both the Thackeray brothers, indicating it to be a joint event hosted by both leaders.

There was supposed to be a protest rally on July 5; however, now it will be a victory rally, which will begin at 10 am at the NSCI Dome in Worli.

Govt Cancels Language Policy

The two Government Resolutions (GRs) on the implementation of the language policy were canceled on Sunday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also informed that a committee, headed by former Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Jadhav, will be formed to discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in the state.

This decision came after the Opposition's heavy criticism, which accused them of 'Hindi Imposition' on the people of Maharashtra.

The state government has come under criticism because on April 16, they passed a GR mandating Hindi as the compulsory third language in Marathi and English-medium schools.

However, as per ANI, the government on June 17 revised the policy through an amended resolution, stating, "Hindi will be the third language. For those who want to learn another language, at least 20 willing students are required."

The coming together of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray is significant not only because it marks their first political collaboration in nearly 20 years, but also because it follows long-standing speculation about a reconciliation. The two had parted ways in the early 2000s.

Their joint rally gains added importance with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections expected later this year.