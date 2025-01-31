Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Govt Conspired To Arrest Fadnavis, Shinde In False Cases? SIT To Probe

Maharashtra Politics: Days after BJP MLC Pravin Darekar claimed in the Maharashtra Assembly a conspiracy against Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, the Mahayuti government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations. According to a government resolution (GR), the decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was based on information provided by BJP leader Pravin Darekar during the Maharashtra Legislative Council's winter session in December 2024. Darekar had alleged a conspiracy to falsely implicate Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde in criminal cases. He also claimed to possess audio recordings as evidence to support his allegations.

The alleged conspiracy was hatched during the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime led by Uddhav Thackeray. As per the conspiracy, there was plan to register false criminal cases against Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

The SIT will be headed by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai Police, said a Government Resolution (GR) or order issued by the state Home department.

Fadnavis, who became Chief Minister for the third time after the Mahayuti coalition's victory in the elections last November, was Leader of Opposition in the assembly during the MVA rule that lasted from November 2019 to June 2022. Shinde, now deputy chief minister, was then part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet as urban development minister. He then rebelled against Thackeray to become CM with the BJP's support.

The four-member SIT includes Rajiv Jain, Deputy Inspector General of State Reserve Police Force; Navnath Dhavle, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai police, and Adikrao Pol, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. It will complete the probe within 30 days, the order said.