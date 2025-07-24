Maharashtra Politics: Who Is Praful Lodha, Whose Arrest Sparked A Political Blame-Game After Honey-Trapping Scandal?

Maharashtra Politics: There is a fresh political twist in Maharashtra with Andheri Police arresting Praful Lodha, said to be a close aide of Maharashtra BJP Minister Girish Mahajan, in a honey-trapping case allegedly involving bureaucrats and politicians. While Mahajan has rejected the claims, saying Lodha is an all-party worker and doesn't belong to the BJP, the opposition is not buying into the argument.

On July 7, Lodha was arrested by the Sakinaka Police on charges of luring a minor girl with a job offer and then allegedly assaulting her and using her photos to threaten her. While still in custody, on July 17, he was taken into custody by MIDC Police in another case, where a 19-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment under the pretence of offering a job. Now, with a fresh wave of accusations, the case has taken a darker turn. The latest developments have not only intensified the spotlight on Lodha but also brought the names of Minister Mahajan and several other prominent leaders into public focus. According to sources, as many as 72 individuals may be linked to what’s being called a massive honey trap scandal, raising serious concerns about the scale and reach of the alleged network.

Who Is Praful Lodha?

According to reports, Praful Lodha is a businessman from Jamner in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Girish Mahajan also hails from the same district. Police have seized Lodha's laptop, mobile and pen drive.

Over the past few years, Lodha established a network through connections and advisory roles, leveraging these relationships to gain influence in political circles. He has often been seen in photographs with prominent political leaders.

According to reports, although Lodha has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, his primary political affiliation has been with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lodha is now facing two cases under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), along with multiple serious charges including rape, blackmail, illegal confinement, and use of obscene material to threaten victims. Pune Police have also filed a rape case against him.

The Mumbai Police have raided Lodha’s properties in Jalgaon, Jamner, and Pahur, seizing laptops, pen drives, and other digital devices as part of the investigation.

Political Accusations

NCP (SP) leader and former minister Eknath Khadse has stirred controversy by claiming that Prafull Lodha was arrested in connection with the honey trap case because he possesses sensitive, confidential information related to it. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut added fuel to the fire by sharing a video on social media.

“Four ministers in Maharashtra are caught in a honey trap CM knows who they are. Prful Lodha, involved in the honey trap case, is in custody. He is Girish Mahajan’s man, claiming, ‘If I press one button, everyone from Mahajan will be ruined!’ This is happening in Maharashtra.” pic.twitter.com/E6flDYdmRc — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 21, 2025

In the clip, Lodha is seen boasting that he has incriminating videos of BJP leader Girish Mahajan — and that with just the press of a button, Mahajan’s political career could be ruined. The revelations have deepened the political storm surrounding the case. Mahajan has refuted the claims.

The dramatic collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June 2022—triggered by the Shiv Sena’s internal rift—has got a new twist this time. MVA leaders are now claiming that the defection of several Shiv Sena MLAs, who sided with Eknath Shinde, may have been the result of a calculated "honeytrap" operation. At the center of these claims is Prafull Lodha, who is being accused of orchestrating the scheme.

The matter was first brought up in the Maharashtra Assembly by Congress MLA and former state party chief Nana Patole, who demanded that the government clarify whether a honeytrap plot—possibly involving IAS officers and ministers—had taken place, calling it a serious threat to state security. Following this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that more than a dozen Sena MLAs and four MPs were blackmailed using videos, which he claims were created and used by Lodha before the party split.

In response, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that the Home Department and police were investigating the allegations. Meanwhile, Girish Mahajan, whose name has surfaced in connection with Lodha, denied having any close ties to him. Mahajan said Lodha is no longer with the BJP and that being seen in photos with leaders from various parties over the years does not imply a personal relationship.