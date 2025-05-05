Maharashtra Politics: Why Ladki Bahin Yojana Has Put Shiv Sena, NCP At Loggerheads

Maharashtra Politics: There have been speculations about possible rift in the Mahayuti government ever since it retained power in Maharashtra. Soon after Devendra Fadnavis was made Chief Minister and Eknaths Shinde was made his deputy in a role reversal, the clamours of rift gained popularity. Now, the Mahayuti government's flagship scheme Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which has been facing increased scrutiny, has turned into a bone of contention between the NCP of Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde.

The continuation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana demands a massive mobilisation of funds and this has reportedly led to diversion of funds from certain Departments, thus irking the Minister of the concerned department. The reports of the diversion of Rs 400 crore from the Social Justice Ministry have sparked a Sena vs NCP verbal battle. Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has slammed the Finance Department headed by the NCP leader Ajit Pawar saying that he was not informed about the diversion of the funds. Shirsat said that he came to know about it from news reports and added that the funds were meant for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) but were diverted for the Ladki Bahin prorgram. "If there is no need for the Social Justice Department, then it can very well be closed,” Indian Express quoted him saying.

Both, the BJP and the NCP have maintained that there is no difference within Mahayuti. Reacting to the remarks by the Sena leader, Revenue Minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that he would talk to Sanjay Shirsat and CM Fadnavis.

Since the Finance Ministry came under the NCP, Shiv Sena has been alleging discriminatory treatment alleging that departments headed by Sena Ministers got fewer funds. However, Pawar had rejected the claim. With Shinde already sulking over his demotion as Deputy CM, the next developments will hold a key in Maharashtra's political sphere.