Maharashtra Poll 2025: BMC, Local Body Election Dates Expected In SEC Press Conference Today

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is likely to reveal the long-awaited schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections at 4 PM on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address a press conference in Mumbai to officially announce the dates, putting an end to months of anticipation and speculation over the civic poll timeline.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Voter List

The announcement comes amid growing political friction, with opposition parties urging a postponement of the elections due to alleged irregularities in the updated voter list. The list, revised as of July 1, has been accused of containing duplicate and fake entries, prompting demands for verification.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has even threatened to move court with evidence of discrepancies. However, election officials clarified that once the poll schedule is declared, judicial intervention may be restricted since the election process would be underway.

NCP Leader’s Remarks Spark Political Buzz

The political atmosphere intensified further after NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil stirred speculation on November 3 by suggesting tentative dates for the elections—claiming that Zilla Parishad polls could be held on December 15 and municipal corporation elections on January 15.

Walse Patil, a senior member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, which is aligned with the BJP-led Mahayuti government, referenced the Supreme Court’s directive setting January 31, 2026, as the final deadline to complete all local body elections.

What Lies Ahead

If the Election Commission confirms the schedule today, it will mark a crucial milestone in Maharashtra’s delayed civic election process. In particular, the BMC elections will draw significant attention, as Mumbai’s municipal polls are regarded as one of the most critical political battlegrounds in the state.