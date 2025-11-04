Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979922https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-poll-2025-bmc-local-body-election-dates-expected-in-sec-press-conference-today-2979922.html
NewsIndia
BMC ELECTION 2025

Maharashtra Poll 2025: BMC, Local Body Election Dates Expected In SEC Press Conference Today

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is likely to announce the BMC and local body election dates during a press conference today, ending months of political anticipation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Maharashtra State Election Commission is likely to reveal the long-awaited schedule for the BMC.
  • State Election Commissioner will address a press conference in Mumbai to officially announce the dates.
  • If the Election Commission confirms the schedule today, it will mark a crucial milestone in Maharashtra’s delayed civic election process.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Poll 2025: BMC, Local Body Election Dates Expected In SEC Press Conference TodayImage Credit: X

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is likely to reveal the long-awaited schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections at 4 PM on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address a press conference in Mumbai to officially announce the dates, putting an end to months of anticipation and speculation over the civic poll timeline.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Voter List

The announcement comes amid growing political friction, with opposition parties urging a postponement of the elections due to alleged irregularities in the updated voter list. The list, revised as of July 1, has been accused of containing duplicate and fake entries, prompting demands for verification.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has even threatened to move court with evidence of discrepancies. However, election officials clarified that once the poll schedule is declared, judicial intervention may be restricted since the election process would be underway.

NCP Leader’s Remarks Spark Political Buzz

The political atmosphere intensified further after NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil stirred speculation on November 3 by suggesting tentative dates for the elections—claiming that Zilla Parishad polls could be held on December 15 and municipal corporation elections on January 15.

Walse Patil, a senior member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, which is aligned with the BJP-led Mahayuti government, referenced the Supreme Court’s directive setting January 31, 2026, as the final deadline to complete all local body elections.

What Lies Ahead

If the Election Commission confirms the schedule today, it will mark a crucial milestone in Maharashtra’s delayed civic election process. In particular, the BMC elections will draw significant attention, as Mumbai’s municipal polls are regarded as one of the most critical political battlegrounds in the state.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gen Z
DNA Decords: What Global Survey Reveals About Career Mindset
Men vs Women Ageing
Marriage Really Helps You Live Longer? What Scientists Found Will Shock You
US Air Force Fighter Jet Crisis
America’s Sky Shield Cracking? Pentagon Leak Warns US Air Force Can’t Win War
US President Donald Trump
Trump’s ‘Pak Nuke Test’ Remark Raises Global Concern
Canada study visa rejection
Canada Clamps Down On Indian Study Permits; Three In Four Applicants Denied
Air India flight Ulaanbaatar
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Technical Issue
ED raids West Bengal
Bengal Fake Passport Racket: ED Launches Raids Linked To Pakistani Citizen
Afghanistan
Amid Afghan-Pak Tensions, A Call From Delhi To Kabul On 'Regional Situation'
Technology
India’s Smartphone Shipments Up 5% In July-Sept; Apple Breaks Into Top 5
BJP
BJP Asks K'taka Govt To Share Details Of B'luru Tunnel Project