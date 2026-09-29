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Maharashtra poll body CEO seeks EROs discretion over voter hearings and SIR discrepancies aligns with EC’s concerns

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has approached the Election Commission seeking changes to its ECINet software, arguing that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should have greater discretion while dealing with cases during the notice phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
Maharashtra poll body CEO seeks EROs discretion over voter hearings and SIR discrepancies aligns with EC’s concerns
Image Credit: IANS

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