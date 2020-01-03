Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Ajit Pawar could get finance, environment for Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to be assigned the finance portfolio whereas Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray is likely to get the Environment and Tourism portfolios in the newly formed coalition government, according to sources.
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is most likely to become the new Home Minister of the state.
Aditya Thackeray, 29, is Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and the first from the Thackeray clan to have contested and entered the Assembly. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. He has been Deputy Chief Minister twice this year. His first stint was when he briefly broke away from NCP to join hands with the BJP to form the shortlived Devendra Fadnavis government.
According to sources, around 30 members are expected to be inducted in Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet.
The portfolio allocation comes almost 32 days after Uddhav was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of a coalition comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress parties, known as 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. Currently, the ministry comprises of seven members apart from the Chief Minister.
Here's a tentative full list that shows the portfolio allocation scenario is playing out.
Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Environment and Tourism
Anil Parab: CMO Ministry
Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena - Industry
Uday Sawant: Transport
Balasaheb Thorat: Ministry of Revenue
Ashok Chavan: PWD
Yashomati Thakur: Women and Child Welfare
Amit Deshmukh: School Education
Sunil Kedar: OBC Ministry
Ajit Pawar: Finance Ministry
Jayant Patil: Water Resources
Chhagan Bhujbal: Civil Supplies
Anil Deshmukh: Home Ministry
Dilip Vase Patil: Excise Department
Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice
Hasan Mushrif: Village Development
Balasaheb Patil: Ministry of Cooperation
Rajendra Shingne: Ministry of Health
Rajesh Tope: Ministry of Higher and Technical
Jitendra Awhad: Homebuilding
Nawab Malik: Worker