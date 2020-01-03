Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Ajit Pawar could get finance, environment for Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to be assigned the finance portfolio whereas Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray is likely to get the Environment and Tourism portfolios in the newly formed coalition government, according to sources.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is most likely to become the new Home Minister of the state.

Aditya Thackeray, 29, is Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and the first from the Thackeray clan to have contested and entered the Assembly. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. He has been Deputy Chief Minister twice this year. His first stint was when he briefly broke away from NCP to join hands with the BJP to form the shortlived Devendra Fadnavis government.

According to sources, around 30 members are expected to be inducted in Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet.

The portfolio allocation comes almost 32 days after Uddhav was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of a coalition comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress parties, known as 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. Currently, the ministry comprises of seven members apart from the Chief Minister.

Here's a tentative full list that shows the portfolio allocation scenario is playing out.

Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Environment and Tourism

Anil Parab: CMO Ministry

Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena - Industry

Uday Sawant: Transport

Balasaheb Thorat: Ministry of Revenue

Ashok Chavan: PWD

Yashomati Thakur: Women and Child Welfare

Amit Deshmukh: School Education

Sunil Kedar: OBC Ministry

Ajit Pawar: Finance Ministry

Jayant Patil: Water Resources

Chhagan Bhujbal: Civil Supplies

Anil Deshmukh: Home Ministry

Dilip Vase Patil: Excise Department

Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice

Hasan Mushrif: Village Development

Balasaheb Patil: Ministry of Cooperation

Rajendra Shingne: Ministry of Health

Rajesh Tope: Ministry of Higher and Technical

Jitendra Awhad: Homebuilding

Nawab Malik: Worker