Maharashtra Protests: Farmers Block Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway, Demands Of 'Unconditional' Loan Waivers | VIDEO

Former minister and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu has demanded that the government provide immediate, unconditional loan waivers to debt-ridden farmers in Maharashtra. The farmers' agitation continued for the second consecutive day in Nagpur. The demonstrators blocked the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway (NH-44).

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs. 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state. The government also decided to provide cash relief of Rs. 10,000 to affected farmers.

The Chief Minister noted that over 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package is aimed at covering damage in 29 of the 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagpur Protests

The former minister arrived in Nagpur with thousands of farmers and held a protest on Tuesday as well. The protesters alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to provide adequate relief to the drought-stricken farming community.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | The farmers' agitation in Nagpur led by Former minister and Prahar Party leader Bacchu Kadu continues for the second day, demanding immediate, unconditional loan waivers for debt-ridden farmers.



They have blocked the Nagpur–Hyderabad National Highway… pic.twitter.com/GEIiWMtrGK — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

As per ANI, Kadu has demanded that if the state government does not have the money to waive farmer loans, the Centre should step in.

"Now we will stop trains after 12 noon... Our farmers are drowning in debt. If the state government doesn't have the money, the central government should help," Kadu told ANI today.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Bacchu Kadu said, "There was a demand for debt relief. They said to give Rs 6000 for soybean and a 20 per cent bonus for every crop. The Bhavantar Yojana is currently in place in Madhya Pradesh. There's nothing here. Not a single crop in Maharashtra is receiving its full price, and the Chief Minister doesn't have time to meet the farmers. The demand for debt relief will remain. Right now, there are 1-1.5 lakh farmers. Another one lakh will come tomorrow."

Earlier on September 9, Maharashtra CM distributed the seventh installment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Kisan Yojana, launched for the financial stability of farmers.

(with ANI inputs)