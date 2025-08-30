Maharashtra On High Alert: IMD Issues Orange Warning For Multiple Districts As Heavy Rains Claim Lives | Check Latest Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert for the city of Mumbai and its suburban regions, predicting light to moderate rain and thundershowers across Saturday. The alert is issued at a time when incessant monsoon showers have resulted in waterlogging and interruptions in various parts of the city for the last few days.

Orange Alert Issued For Several Maharashtra Districts

Aside from Mumbai, the IMD has also put out an orange alert for other Maharashtra districts such as Pune, Thane, Raigad, Satara, Jalna, and Aurangabad, forecasting a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. There is also a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places forecast for Nashik, Latur, Palghar, Nagpur, and Chandrapur. The weather office has also forecast squally winds reaching speeds of up to 65 kmph in parts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cyclonic Circulation Behind Widespread Rainfall

The relentless rain over the area has been blamed on a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and the surrounding region. According to officials at IMD, the north-westward movement of the system is behind the boosted rainfall in the Konkan belt.

The monsoon spell, which has been relentless of late, has already brought a terrible dimension to the state. Heavy rain in Maharashtra had killed eight people earlier this week, with one missing person still untraced. Disaster management personnel and local authorities are on high alert to deal with any rain-related disasters.

ALSO READ | Were Warnings Ignored? Vaishno Devi Tragedy Probe To Investigate Pilgrim Deaths