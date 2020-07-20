Maharashtra records 8,240 new COVID-19 cases; deaths toll rises over 12,000

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday (July 20) rose to 318695 with 8240 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The state also witnessed as many as 176 deaths from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 12030.

A total of 5460 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery and so far, 175029 patients have been discharged in Maharashtra, said the health bulletin.

In Mumbai, COVID-19 count rises to 1,02,267 with 1,043 new cases in the last 24 hours. There were also 41 deaths taking the number of fatalities to 5,752, according to city civic body statement.

Thane metropolitan area near Mumbai witnessed 255 fresh COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the number of positive patients to 16028. So far, 555 people have died of coronavirus in the Thane metropolitan area.

In the new Mumbai metropolitan area, 286 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The number of positive patients, however, increased to 11712. Two coronavirus patients died today in the metropolitan area increasing the death toll to 345.

Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, however, saw 427 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of positive patients to 16334. The death toll in the Kalyan Dombivli region has risen to 255.

12 new COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2492.

Notably, Maharashtra currently has 1,31,334 active cases, the state health bulletin added.

Lockdown in Pune not to be extended

The ongoing strict lockdown in Pune will not be extended beyond July 23, but there will be some restrictions in place in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus, a district official said today, while addressing a press conference.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said the lockdown restrictions, which are in place in the city until July 23, will not be extended.

Earlier, a strict lockdown was imposed from July 14 to July 23 after the western Maharashtra city witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Pune district has recorded over 50,000 cases of coronavirus with over 1,300 fatalities so far.