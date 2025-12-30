Maharashtra Road Tragedy: In a tragic road accident, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into pedestrians in Mumbai’s Bhandup West late on Monday night, killing at least four people and injuring nine others.

The incident happened near Bhandup West railway station. Meanwhile, Mumbai DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput told reporters that three of the four deceased victims were women, and one was a man.

According to ANI, speaking to reporters, the top cop said, "The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, four succumbed to their injuries. Three of the four deceased victims are women, and one a man, while of the nine injured, eight of them are men and one woman."

CM Fadnavis Announces Aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deadly bus accident. He also announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of the deceased in the accident.

"The tragic incident in which 4 people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 people were injured, and I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased," CM Fadnavis said in a post on the social media platform X.

BEST Bus Accident

Mumbai Police has stated that the BEST bus driver has been taken into custody as the investigation into the incident is underway.

"The BEST bus involved in the crash will be inspected to check for any mechanical and technical faults, and the actual reason for the crash will be determined after a thorough investigation," DCP Rajput told reporters.

Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot soon after the crash.

(with ANI inputs)