Maharashtra School Horror: Girls Forced To Strip For Period Check Over Bathroom Blood Stains

In a shocking incident that has caused outrage, minor girls at a school in Maharashtra were reportedly forced to strip and undergo physical examinations by staff to see if they were menstruating. This troubling event occurred on Tuesday after bloodstains were discovered in the school's bathroom.

Police confirmed the arrest of the school principal and a female peon related to the incident. They have registered a case against six people, including the principal, the peon, two teachers, and two trustees, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations are still ongoing for the other four individuals.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday when the principal called several girl students, mainly from classes 5 to 10 (aged between 10 and 12 years), to the school hall. She showed pictures, allegedly taken by housekeeping staff, of bloodstains on the bathroom floor.

The principal then asked the students to split into two groups: those who were menstruating and those who were not. After that, a female peon was reportedly instructed to physically check some of the girls who said they were not menstruating. During these checks, the peon allegedly touched their undergarments.

One girl, who was found to be using a sanitary napkin despite being in the group that claimed they were not menstruating, was reportedly humiliated and scolded by the principal in front of other students and staff.

After learning of this traumatic experience from their children, angry parents gathered outside the school on Wednesday to protest this serious act. Following the demonstration, they filed a formal complaint against the school management.

A senior officer from the Maharashtra Police confirmed the arrests, stating, "The school principal and one peon have been arrested in this case, while the investigation continues for the others."