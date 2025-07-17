Maharashtra: Seven Killed, Two Injured After Car Collides With Motorcycle In Nashik

Seven people lost their lives and two sustained serious injuries when a car crashed into a motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, PTI reported, quoting police.

The accident occurred late Wednesday night near a nursery on the Vani-Dindori road in Nashik district, according to a PTI report.

As per an India Today report, the victims were returning to their village after attending a birthday celebration in Nashik when the tragic accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as, Devidas Pandit Gangurde (28), Manisha Devidas Gangurde (23), Bhavesh Devidas Gangurde (2), Uttam Eknath Jadhav (42), Alka Uttam Jadhav (38), Dattatreya Namdev Waghmare (45) and Anusuya Dattatreya Waghmare (40), India Today reported.

According to the India Today report, Mangesh Yashwant Kurghade (25) and Ajay Jagannath Gond (18), who were riding the motorcycle, were injured in the collision and are currently receiving treatment at Nashik District Hospital.