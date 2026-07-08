/Maharashtra: 14 feared trapped as building collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad amid heavy rain

"Due to the heavy rainfall across the city, water levels have risen significantly. This caused a mass of accumulated garbage debris to collapse onto an office building, bringing down a concrete slab. Sixteen office staff members were eating there at the time; two managed to get out, and rescue operations are currently underway for the others," Landge said while speaking to the ANI.
"No, there have been no deaths; everyone is safe. The fire brigade, NDRF team, police, and the health and environment departments are working together to bring them out..." he further added.
More details awaited.
Several people are feared trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad. More details awaited.
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