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Maharashtra: 14 feared trapped as building collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad amid heavy rain

Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris after an office building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad during the afternoon hours. According to the Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ravi Landge, the incident took place when the office staff members were eating food. There were sixteen members present at that moment, of whom two managed to get out.

"Due to the heavy rainfall across the city, water levels have risen significantly. This caused a mass of accumulated garbage debris to collapse onto an office building, bringing down a concrete slab. Sixteen office staff members were eating there at the time; two managed to get out, and rescue operations are currently underway for the others," Landge said while speaking to the ANI.

"No, there have been no deaths; everyone is safe. The fire brigade, NDRF team, police, and the health and environment departments are working together to bring them out..." he further added.

More details awaited.

Edited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Maharashtra: 14 feared trapped as building collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad amid heavy rain
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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