Maharashtra: Slab of Foot Overbridge collapses at Balharshah railway junction in Chandrapur, several injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a slab of foot overbridge fell at Balharshah Railway Junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Sunday, November 27, 2022, leaving 10 people critically injured, as per the preliminary reports. The slab fell on the passengers walking beneath it on the railway platform. As per the reports, few passengers got critically injured after coming in contact with high voltage overhead wires.

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

A team has been deployed at Ballarsha Railway Station and Rural Hospital to prevent further accidents and stampede in congested areas.

Further details awaited.