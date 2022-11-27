topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHANDRAPUR

Maharashtra: Slab of Foot Overbridge collapses at Balharshah railway junction in Chandrapur, several injured

Few passengers got critically injured after coming in contact with high-voltage overhead wires.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra: Slab of Foot Overbridge collapses at Balharshah railway junction in Chandrapur, several injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a slab of foot overbridge fell at Balharshah Railway Junction in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur on Sunday, November 27, 2022, leaving 10 people critically injured, as per the preliminary reports. The slab fell on the passengers walking beneath it on the railway platform. As per the reports, few passengers got critically injured after coming in contact with high voltage overhead wires.

A team has been deployed at Ballarsha Railway Station and Rural Hospital to prevent further accidents and stampede in congested areas.

Further details awaited.

ChandrapurBalhargarh railway junctioninjuredfoot overbridge collapsemaharashtra tragedyMaharashtra

