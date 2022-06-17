NewsIndia
SSC RESULT 2022

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022: Class 10th board results DECLARED at mahresult.nic.in- here’s how to check if website is not working

SSC Class 10 result 2022: Maharashtra Board result 2022 declared at official website, check below if website is not working

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
  • MSBSHSE declared it’s Class 10th results 2022 on June 17, 2022
  • Girls outshine boys in Maharashtra Class 10th board results with 97.96 pass percent
  • The original marksheets will be available in schools

Trending Photos

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022: Class 10th board results DECLARED at mahresult.nic.in- here’s how to check if website is not working

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared its Class 10th results 2022 today on June 17, 2022. Earlier on Thursday (June 16), state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took on Twitter to announce the SSC Result 2022 date. "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Certificate (E. 10th) examination in secondary schools in March-April 2022. June 17, 2022 Will be announced online at 1:00 PM" tweeted Gaikwad. Once declared, the results will be available on mahresult.nic.in for all students who took the Maharashtra Board exams in 2022. Over 96.94 % of students passed the Maharashtra SSC exams 2022. Girls outshined boys in Maharashtra Class 10th board results with 97.96 pass per cent genderwise.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022- How to check your scorecard by following these steps

  • Visit mahresults.nic.in official website.
  • On the home page, click the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 link.
  • Enter your login information and click the submit button.
  • Your outcome will be shown on the screen.
  • Examine the outcome and save the page.
  • Make a hard copy for future reference.

SSC Board Result 2022: Websites to check your scorecards

Girls outshined boys in Maharashtra Class 10th board results with 97.96 pass per cent. 96.06 % boys passed the Maharashtra SSC exams 2022. 94.64% of students passed the class 10th board results. There were 16,38,964 candidates registered for the exam, with 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls. In the Mumbai division alone, 3,738,40 students had registered for the exam. The original marksheets will be available in schools, and students must obtain them from their respective schools. 

SSC Result 2022Maharashtra BoardSSC Result 2022mahresult.nic.in 202210th result 2022 maharashtra boardmaharesult.nic.in 2022 ssc resultmaharashtra ssc result 202210th Result 202210th ssc result 2022mahresult-nic-in 2022 ssc resultwww.mahresult.nic.in 2022 ssc10th result 2022 maharashtra board date10th Result10 th result date 2022india result 10th 2022mahresult.nic.in 2022 sscSSC Resultssc board result 2022 std 10sscresult.mkcl.org 2022maharesult.nic.in 2022ssc result 2022 maharashtra board datessc loginssc result 2021 maharashtra boardmahresult.nic.in10th ssc result 2022 datessc board result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?