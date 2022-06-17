Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared its Class 10th results 2022 today on June 17, 2022. Earlier on Thursday (June 16), state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took on Twitter to announce the SSC Result 2022 date. "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Certificate (E. 10th) examination in secondary schools in March-April 2022. June 17, 2022 Will be announced online at 1:00 PM" tweeted Gaikwad. Once declared, the results will be available on mahresult.nic.in for all students who took the Maharashtra Board exams in 2022. Over 96.94 % of students passed the Maharashtra SSC exams 2022. Girls outshined boys in Maharashtra Class 10th board results with 97.96 pass per cent genderwise.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022- How to check your scorecard by following these steps

Visit mahresults.nic.in official website.

On the home page, click the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 link.

Enter your login information and click the submit button.

Your outcome will be shown on the screen.

Examine the outcome and save the page.

Make a hard copy for future reference.

SSC Board Result 2022: Websites to check your scorecards

In the Mumbai division alone, 3,738,40 students had registered for the exam. The original marksheets will be available in schools, and students must obtain them from their respective schools.