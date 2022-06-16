Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 12 results 2022 on June 17, 2022. According to recent media reports, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the SSC Result 2022 date. Once declared, the results will be available on mahresult.nic.in for all students who took Maharashtra Board exams in 2022.

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022

Results, once released can be checked by the students on following sites-

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

Students can check their class 10 results, Maharashtra Board following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit. Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outshone boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi. According to reports, over 16 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra SSC Examinations this year. In 2020, approximately 15,84,264 people registered, and 15,75,103 people took the exams; however, the exams were cancelled in 2021 due to COVID – 19.