SSC RESULT 2022 MAHARASHTRA BOARD

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10th results DECLARED at mahresult.nic.in, direct link to check here

Maharashtra Class 10th board results are now available on mahresult.nic.in for all students who took the Maharashtra Board exams in 2022.  

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
  • Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 was declared today on June 17 at June 1 pm
  • State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished luck to students ahead of the results
  • The Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10th results 2022 today, June 17, 2022., The Maharashtra 10th board results were declared at around 1 pm today. Earlier on Thursday (June 16), the state education minister took on Twitter to announce the SSC Result 2022 date. "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Certificate (E. 10th) examination in secondary schools in March-April 2022. June 17, 2022 Will be announced online at 1:00 PM" tweeted Gaikwad. Maharashtra class 10th board results are now available on mahresult.nic.in for all students who took the Maharashtra Board exams in 2022.  

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Where to check class 10th results

Results, once released can be checked by the students on following sites-

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to download class 10th board results

Students can check their class 10 results, Maharashtra Board following these steps

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022: Direct Link to Check SSC Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outperformed boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

 

