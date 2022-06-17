Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10th results 2022 today, June 17, 2022., The Maharashtra 10th board results were declared at around 1 pm today. Earlier on Thursday (June 16), the state education minister took on Twitter to announce the SSC Result 2022 date. "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Certificate (E. 10th) examination in secondary schools in March-April 2022. June 17, 2022 Will be announced online at 1:00 PM" tweeted Gaikwad. Maharashtra class 10th board results are now available on mahresult.nic.in for all students who took the Maharashtra Board exams in 2022.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Where to check class 10th results

Results, once released can be checked by the students on following sites-

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to download class 10th board results

Students can check their class 10 results, Maharashtra Board following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022 LIVE updates: MSBSHSE Class 10th results releasing TODAY - Stay Tuned To Zee News

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outperformed boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.