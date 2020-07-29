Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2020 Date and Time: Check MSBSHE website mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra 10th result 2020 today (July 29) at 1 pm on its official website mahresult.nic.in.

An official statement released by the Maharashtra education board stated the date and time confirmation for the announcement of Maharashtra SSC result 2020.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier informed that the Maharashtra SSC result would be declared anytime before the month-end.

Once officially declared, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2020 will be made available online on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students can also check their SSC10th class result by using SMS. All they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Students are suggested to keep their roll number ready to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2020.

Around 17 Lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. This year, exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 3 to March 23.

However, the geography exam could not be held due to the coronavirus induced lockdown across the country.

Students need to score an aggregate score of 35%, and t least 20% marks in the theory to pass in a subject. The board has decided to grant marks for the Geography subject on the basis of internal assessment.