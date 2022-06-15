NewsIndia
SSC RESULT 2022 MAHARASHTRA BOARD

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Varsha Gaikwad to announce MSBSHSE Result date soon, Check Latest Update here

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to announce the date for the SSC Result 2022 soon. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is not going to announce the Maharastra SSC results 2022 today, June 15, 2022. As per the latest media reports Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is likely to announce the date for the SSC Result 2022 soon. Results, once declared, would be available for all students who appeared in Maharashtra Board exams 2022 on mahresult.nic.in. Earlier, the Class 10 results or SSC results 2022 were expected to be released by June 15. There are now reports that the result might be released by June 20. Officials, however, officials refused to confirm the same.

Speaking to Times Now, a Maharashtra State Board official informed that he results are not expected to be released this week. Refusing to comment on the possible date, he shared that the same would be duly informed.

Websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022

Results, once released can be checked by the students on following sites-

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

Students can check their class 10 results, Maharashtra Board following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outshone boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

 

