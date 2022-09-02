Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE declared Class 10th supplementary results 2022 today, September 2. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams in July can now check their results on the official site - mahresult.nic.in.

Here’s how to download Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Results 2022:

Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the "SSC Examination July -2022 Result"

Enter the login credentials.

The Maharashtra 10th Supplementary Exam Results 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.

Maharashtra's SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, and its HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022.