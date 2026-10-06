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Maharashtra teacher kills 17-year-old daughter with bat after TV argument

Police recovered the cricket bat from the roof and continued questioning the family.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Maharashtra teacher kills 17-year-old daughter with bat after TV argument

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Maharashtra teacher kills 17-year-old daughter with bat after TV argument
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