/Maharashtra teacher kills 17-year-old daughter with bat after TV argument

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father, a schoolteacher, after a heated argument over watching television at their home in Maharashtra's Satara district. The victim, identified as Arya Kadam, was a Class 11 student. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night after an argument broke out between Arya and her younger siblings over watching TV.
According to the police investigation:
Both Purushottam and his wife, Sheela, are teachers, according to the police.
After the incident, Purushottam reportedly remained near his daughter's body for some time before informing his wife. The family initially tried to make the incident appear different, police said. Blood stains were cleaned from the floor, while Arya's bloodstained T-shirt was washed several times. The cricket bat was also allegedly thrown onto the roof.
Relatives and neighbours informed the police on Sunday morning.
Police initially received a claim that Arya had injured herself. However, during questioning, her mother reportedly told investigators what had happened. The father subsequently confessed, according to the police.
Police recovered the cricket bat from the roof and continued questioning the family. During interrogation, Purushottam reportedly told police that his daughter had developed behavioural problems and that he was frustrated by her actions. However, neighbours described Arya as friendly and affectionate.
Police also said Arya had been undergoing treatment with a psychiatrist in Pune and was taking medication. Investigators are looking into her medical history as part of the case.
The police have launched a further investigation into the incident.
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